June 26, 1926 – January 10, 2020

Funeral services for Mrs. Ethel Ree Jackson, 93, of Hazlehurst, who died on Friday, January 10, 2020 in Hazlehurst will be on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Providence Baptist Church with Rev. Troy Smith, officiating.

Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home – Fayette Branch.

Visitation will be on Sat. January 18, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until time of the service at the church.

Online condolences may be made at www.westgatefh.com.