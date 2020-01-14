Hazlehurst Chamber banquet Jan. 23

The Hazlehurst Area Chamber of Commerce annual banquet will be held on Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Joe E. Johnson Safe Room in Gallman.

The evening will begin with a reception at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:45. The theme of the banquet is country/western. Music will be provided by the Channell Kats and the food will be catered by Starks.

Awards will be presented for Volunteer of the Year and Business of the Year. Door prizes will be given. Put on your boots and hat and come out and join the fun.

Tickets are $30 each and can be bought from Chamber board members, the Chamber office, Trustmark Bank, Copiah Bank, and Renasant Bank.