Etta Dorothy Izard Farmer, Age 101, passed away on January 11, 2020 at Pine Crest Guest Home at 8:20 pm after an extended battle with Alzheimer’s and other related complications.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 18th at Stringer Family Funeral Home, 28023 MS-28, Hazlehurst, MS. Services will be 2pm Saturday at Stringer Family Chapel. A graveside service will follow at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Donations made be made in her name to Bethel Baptist, Copiah County, MS

Dorothy was born in Hazlehurst, MS on December 5, 1918, to Luther Jefferson Izard and Etta Barber Izard. She grew up in Hazlehurst and graduated from Hazlehurst High School, then attended Copiah Lincoln Junior College, studying accounting.

Dorothy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. She adored her grandchildren and enjoyed sharing her skills of cooking, sewing, embroidery and crocheting. She also had a keen interest in genealogy and spent countless hours researching family origins and connections. She has left volumes of research to her children and grandchildren…a priceless gift.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of sixty years, Samuel F. Farmer, Hazlehurst, MS, her son, Samuel K. Farmer, Clinton, MS, her sister Doris Brister, Pearl, MS, and brother L. J. Izard, Jr. of Hazlehurst, MS.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda L. Piazza (Michael Piazza) of Clinton, MS; grandchildren: Michael W. Lowe (Robin M. Lowe), Amory MS; Megan Lowe Kane (Michael Kane), New Orleans, LA; Kathy Farmer, Murray, KY; Janet Farmer Simpson (Sam Simpson), Diamond Head, MS; and six great-grandchildren: Caroline Lowe, Matthew Simpson, Elizabeth Simpson, Ryan Simpson, Taylor Kane, Aiden Kane.