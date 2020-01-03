Stephen Dale “Steve” Drummonds, 64, of Hazlehurst, passed away January 1, 2020 at Select Specialty.

Visitation will be 12pm-2pm Saturday at Stringer Family Funeral Home. Services will be 2pm Saturday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Hazlehurst Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mr. Drummonds was a member of Hazlehurst Presbyterian Church and attended Westside Baptist Church. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish.

He was preceded in death by his ex-wife, Sandra Sykes.

He is survived by his sisters, Pamela Verney (Jim) of Delta Junction, Alaska and Melissa Jones (Craig) of Wesson; good friend, Jimmy Channell; nephews, Anthony Dale Jackson (Katie) and their 3 children, Kendall S. Jackson (Angela) and their 2 children, Marty Jones, and Micah Jones; and niece, Meagan Jones