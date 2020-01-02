Robert H. Wiltshire, 78, passed away December 31, 2019.

Visitation will be Monday, January 6, 2020 at Stringer Family Funeral Services. Services will be 11am Monday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Rocky Hill Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mr. Wiltshire was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Ann Wiltshire; brothers, Buddy Wiltshire and Joseph Harold Wiltshire; and step sister, Billy Joe White

He is survived by his daughter, Angelica Poor of Hazlehurst; and grandchildren, Matthew Lee-Hopkins Littlejohn, Ryan Nathaniel Russell, and Kyle Jacob Russell.