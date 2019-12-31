Lenair Chess, 75 years old, of Port Gibson, MS peacefully passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019.

Visitation will be Friday, January 3, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home (306 Depot St.) in Utica, MS. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Westhaven Funeral Home in Utica at 12:00 p.m.

Mr. Chess was the son of the late Odis and Anna Bertha Chess of Hazlehurst, MS. He was married for 54 years to the late Alice Lomax Chess. Mr. Chess was a 1963 graduate of Parrish High School where he played on the football team. He won a State competition in brick laying while at Parrish High School. He spent most of his life in Oakland, California where he established a successful career as a brick mason and marble setter.

He leaves to celebrate her life, three sons; David Harris (Tammy) of Port Gibson, MS; Barry Chess(Edna) of Clinton, MS; and Calvin Chess of Oakland, CA; one brother, Odis Chess Jr.(Lois) of Port Gibson, MS; three sisters, Linda Chess Collins, Arlean Neal (Lee) and Gloria Williams of Jackson, MS; four granddaughters; Shardé , Déjà, Tia and Mekyra; and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.