Doyle Carraway, 83, passed away December 29, 2019 at Baptist Hospital.

Visitation will be 5pm-8pm Thursday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Services will be 11am Friday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Pine Bluff Dentville Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

He was preceded in death by a son, Glen Haley Carraway.

He is survived by sons, William Doyle Carraway, Jr. of Salt Lake City, UT, Michael Carraway of Starkville, Jody Carraway, Shelby Grant Carraway of Ridgeland, and Christopher Allen Carraway of Ridgeland; daughter, Elizabeth Ann David of Long Beach, MS; 12 grandchildren, Miles Alexander, Allysa Effie, Benjamin Arthur, Hanna Oliver, Emma Ketty, Elizabeth Haley Martin Janssen, Blake Orren Davis, Drew Mason Davis, Michael Weston, Anna Belle Lee, Cortni Virginia Carraway, Garret Orrey Carraway; and 13 great grandchildren.