Lillie Mae Gunter, 98, of Carpenter, died Sunday, December 29, 2019.

A visitation will be held at Pine Bluff Baptist Church on January 2, 2020 at 9:00 am. The funeral service will immediately follow the visitation at 11:00 am. Burial will continue at Pine Bluff Cemetery.

Lille Mae spent most of her life living in Carpenter, MS.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Vernon Strong and Kate Strong, her husband, Aaron Gunter, her son Billy Gunter, her two sisters; Katherine Cranfield, and Dorothy Strong, her brother Kent Strong, and her granddaughter, Madaline Hudson.

She is survived by her daughter Patricia Hood, her son Harvey Hood, her grandchild Harold Hood, Jr., and her great- grandchildren; Bayleigh Hood and Harld Hood, III (Trace).

Pallbearers will include; Harold Hood, Jr., Trace Hood, Van Gunter, Robert Cranfield, Larry Hood and Mike Michalski.