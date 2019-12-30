CAPTURED -Gilmore wanted for armed robbery

Jacquest Gilmore, wanted on a charge of armed robbery by both Wesson Police Department and Hazlehurst Police Department, has been captured, according to Wesson Police Department.

Wesson police responded to an armed robbery call at East End Grocery Sunday, December 29. The accompanying picture is from that robbery. Earlier in the week Gilmore allegedly robbed Harry’s Gasland in Hazlehurst.

According to Hazlehurst Police Chief Darian Murray, Gilmore should be considered armed and dangerous.

Please contact your local law enforcement agency if you know his whereabouts or contact Hazlehurst Police Department at 601-894-1181 or Wesson Police Department at 601-643-2211.