Terri Hester, 59, of Hazlehurst, Mississippi, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at her home in Hazlehurst, Mississippi. She was born Saturday, April 23, 1960.Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at the Colonial Chapel Funeral Home Magee.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home Magee. The Burial will follow in Georgetown Cemetery. Bro. Steve Mitchell will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Magee is in charge of arrangements. (601) 849-5031.

Terri was a 1978 graduate of West Union High School and attended Belhaven University where she earned a place on the Dean’s List. She attended the University of Southern Mississippi where she was pursuing a degree in education. At the beginning of her career she became employed by Simpson County Schools and later began a career with the United States Postal Service that lasted for almost 20 years. During her tenure with the Post Office, Terri encountered a vast number of people. She often referred to and treated them all as her second family.

One of Terri’s greatest passions was spending time with her family. She never missed an event or special occasion that involved one of her family members and was and will always be an integral part of their lives. Anyone that new Terri knew that the most important part of her life was the love of her Savior Jesus Christ. She was never hesitant to share not only His love for her, but His love for others as well. She was known to have a boldness to share the true gospel of Jesus. Terri was truly an example of God’s hands and feet. She was quick to share and even quicker to give to anyone in need. She supported countless charitable organizations. Terri is a lifelong member of Jackson Revival Center.

She was preceded in death by her father, Herman Hester, Jr.; grandparents, Herman Hester and Peggy Hester; grandparents, Charles Sumrall and Catherine McGowan; niece, Tisch Peacock.

Survivors include her mother, Mary Ann Russell (Pat); sisters, Marion DuBose (Russ), Tanya Peacock (Stanley), Candy Smith (Gary), and Brittney Minyard (Kevin); grandfather, Major McGowan; nieces, Tiffany Kinslow (Raynold), Taylor Ratcliff (Cody), and Ashton Smith; nephew, Phillip Peacock (Adrianne); great-nephews, Samuel Kinslow and Ian Ratcliff; great-niece, Sophie Ratcliff; best friend, Linda Hill.

Pallbearers will be Stanley Peacock, Russ DuBose, Kevin Minyard, Cody Ratcliff, Raynold Kinslow, and Phillip Peacock. Honorary pallbearer will be Gary Smith

Online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapelmageemendenhall.com