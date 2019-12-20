LeAnne G. Williams

LeAnne Grantham Williams, 58, went to be with her Lord on December 19, 2019. She went peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

Visitation will be 12 pm to 2 pm with services following on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Crystal Springs, Mississippi. The graveside service will be held at Crystal Springs City Cemetery. Arrangements will be handled by Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs.

LeAnne was a life member of the Junior Auxiliary of Crystal Springs. She was a devoted member of First Baptist Church, Crystal Springs. She was nurse manager at Jackson Healthcare for Women, where she touched many patients’ lives for 31 years as Dr. Roy Kellum’s nurse. She had an incredible gift to bless others with her compassion and care as a nurse. Her smile was infectious to everyone she met. LeAnne was an avid and faithful Ole Miss, New Orleans Saints, and New York Jets fan all of her life. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend who loved with all of her heart. LeAnne enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, taking road trips to the beach and Ole Miss football games, gardening and poolside with her adored grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Harvey Hemphill and Mr. & Mrs. Carl Grantham; father, James Larry Grantham; mother, Linda Hemphill Wilson; step-father James Jack Wilson, Sr.; and father-in-law Billy Clyde Williams.

LeAnne is survived by her husband of 38 years, Billy Patrick “Rick” Williams; son, Billy Patrick “Pat” (Lyndse) Williams, II of River Ridge, Louisiana; daughter, Lacey Williams (Ben) Whittington of Gallman; brother, James Larry “Jamie” (June) Grantham, II of Athens, Alabama; grandchildren, Ady Williams, Harper Whittington, Halle Whittington, and Miles Williams; and mother-in-law, Betty Dickerson Williams.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in memory of LeAnne Williams to Magnolia Speech School in Jackson, Mississippi or First Baptist Church, Crystal Springs, Mississippi.