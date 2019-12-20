Billy Ray McGee, 551, of Hazlehurst, died Thursday, December 12, 2019.

Services will be Saturday, December 21, from St. Peter Rescue Mission Church, Hazlehurst, with interment in the church cemetery. The House of Peoples Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Mr. McGee was born May 23, 1968 in Hazlehurst to Mattie Mae Crump McGee and Worther McGee. He was a graduate of Hazlehurst High School and worked at ABB/Kuhlman Electric for 23 years until his death.

He was preceded in death by his father; brother, John Crump; and sister, Annie Pearl (Shug) Graves.

Survivors include: his mother; siblings, Linda Brown (Wardell) of Georgetown, Patricia Crump of Detroit, Mich., Diane Stowers (Carl) of Pinola, James Gus Davis (Joyce), Mary Ann Crump, Flora McKay, Worther L. (Bubba) McGee, Shirley Sanders, Dora Gilmore (Richard), all of Hazlehurst, and Charles McGee (Nikki) of Brookhaven.