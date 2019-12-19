Pam Young Morrison, 56, of Terry, passed away December 18, 2019 at her residence.

Visitation will be 5pm-8pm Friday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Services will be 10am Saturday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Morrison was a member of Pilgrim’s Rest Baptist Church. She worked over 20 years as an Administration Assistant at Georgia Pacific. She enjoyed shopping, her cats, and traveling with her best friend Stacey Anderson.

She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Young.

She is survived by her husband, Keith Morrison; godchildren, Bryant Anderson and Ashleigh Dennington both of Terry; friend, Tanya Whittaker; god grandchildren, Greyson Anderson and Braelyn Dennington.

Memorials may be made to Mississippi Spay and Neuter, 601-480-2438, 657 Highway 49, Richland, MS 39218.