Services for William Brown Sr., of Wesson, school resource officer, are:

Visitation Friday, December 27, 2019, from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Westhaven Funeral Home. 19068 Highway 51, Hazlehurst.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, December 28, at 11 a.m. from Union Grove Baptist Church, 1174 Timberlane Rd., Wesson