Judith Lott Scruggs
Judith Lott Scruggs, age 82, of Crystal Springs, formerly of Cleveland, went to be with her Savior on Monday, December 16, 2019, at the Copiah Living Center in Crystal Springs.
Visitation will be held December 18 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Cleveland Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held December 19 10:00 AM at Immanuel Baptist Church, Cleveland. Burial will be at the Martin-Lott Cemetery, 618 Slade Rd., Sumrall, MS on 12/19/19 4:00 PM.
Judith was born on June 26, 1937 to Terrell and Myrtle (Hatten) Lott in Lamar County, MS. She married the late Leo Scruggs on June 21, 1955 in Sumrall, MS. She and her husband moved to Cleveland in 1972. She was a former secretary for St. Luke United Methodist Church for 17 Years. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Cleveland where she served on various committees. Later she became a member of First Baptist Church, Hazlehurst. She is survived by Son, Mark Scruggs (Lisa) of Hazlehurst, MS. Daughter, Mechelle Brooks (Tim) of Frederick, MD., Brother, Watson Lott of Houston, TX. Sister, Brenda Hall (Rick) of Hattiesburg, MS. Grandchildren, Randle Scruggs, Joshua Scruggs (Rachel),Great-Granddaughters, Ellie and Laney Scruggs, Brendan Cochran, and Elizabeth June Brooks. She also leaves a host of nieces and nephews to cherish her memory.
She was preceded in death by her parents Terrell and Myrtle Lott, husband, Leo Scruggs, and daughter, Rhonda Renea Scruggs, brother, Royce Lott, and sister, Carolyn Lott Haag.
Pallbearers are…Blake Andrews, Ed Ballard, Tim Brooks, Earl Coleman, Brendan Cochran, William Jira Katembe, Randle Scruggs, and Joshua Scruggs
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Lottie Moon offering funds of First Baptist Church 151 Caldwell Drive, Hazlehurst, MS. or Immanuel Baptist Church, 1300 Lamar Street, Cleveland, MS.
Cleveland Funeral home is in charge of local arrangements. The on-line guest register may be signed at www.clevelandfuneralhome.net.