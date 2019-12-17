Judith Lott Scruggs, age 82, of Crystal Springs, formerly of Cleveland, went to be with her Savior on Monday, December 16, 2019, at the Copiah Living Center in Crystal Springs.

​

Judith was born on June 26, 1937 to Terrell and Myrtle (Hatten) Lott in Lamar County, MS. She married the late Leo Scruggs on June 21, 1955 in Sumrall, MS. She and her husband moved to Cleveland in 1972. She was a former secretary for St. Luke United Methodist Church for 17 Years. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Cleveland where she served on various committees. ​Later she became a member of First Baptist Church, Hazlehurst. She is survived by Son, Mark Scruggs (Lisa) of Hazlehurst, MS. Daughter, Mechelle Brooks (Tim) of Frederick, MD., Brother, Watson Lott of Houston, TX. Sister, Brenda Hall (Rick) of Hattiesburg, MS. Grandchildren, Randle Scruggs, Joshua Scruggs (Rachel),Great-Granddaughters, Ellie and Laney Scruggs, Brendan Cochran, and Elizabeth June Brooks. She also leaves a host of nieces and nephews to cherish her memory.