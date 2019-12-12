Vera S. Pullen, 82, of Hazlehurst, passed away December 10, 2019.

Visitation will be 5pm-8pm Thursday at Stringer Family Funeral Services in Hazlehurst. Services will be 10am Friday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Lakewood Memorial Park. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Pullen was a member of First Baptist Church Hazlehurst.

She is survived by her daughter Charmaine Edwards of Raymond; son, Jody Hammack of Brookhaven; 6 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren.