Funeral service for Dorothy Ragland Mercier is 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Riverwood Family Funeral Home in Brookhaven, with visitation from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Saturday, December 14 at Riverwood. Burial is at Beauregard Cemetery.

Dorothy Mercier died at home December 9, 2019. She was born December 20, 1922 in Elmhurst, Illinois to Bess and Chester Ragland. Dorothy graduated from Vanderbilt University. After World War II she met her future husband, naval officer George T. Mercier, Jr., in Washington, D.C. They were married in 1946 and lived in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Houston, Texas before retiring to Wesson.

Dorothy had a lifelong love for gardening and music. She was a member and past president of the Wesson Garden Club. She shared her beautiful singing voice as a choir member and soloist throughout her life. She lived a life of faith and was a member of Wesson Presbyterian Church.

Preceding Dorothy in death were her parents, three sisters and a brother. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, George Mercier, Jr.; her children George T. Mercier III of Houston and Wesson; Anne Woodson and husband Lee of Galveston, Texas; Laurie Mercier and husband John of Portland, Oregon; Patricia Nicklas and husband Ed of Houston, Texas; and Chester Mercier and wife Leslie of Houston, Texas. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

The family would especially like to thank special friend and caregiver Wynn Jones, Cheryl Sanders, and the staff of Diversicare and Hospice Ministries.

Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.