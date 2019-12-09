Helen June Bobbitt, 92, passed away December 8, 2019 at her residence.

Visitation will be 9am-11am Tuesday at Pine Bluff Baptist Church. Services will be 11am Tuesday at Pine Bluff Baptist Church with burial at Pine Bluff Dentville Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Bobbitt was a member of Pine Bluff Baptist Church and loved working in her yard.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Bobbitt, son, Eric Cap Bobbitt, sisters, Dorothy Inabnet, Carl Strong, and Hazel Strong, and brothers, N. E. Parrett and Tommy Joe Parrett.

She is survived by daughter, Barbara Bobbitt of Hazlehurst; sister, Nancy McGee of Winter Park, FL; daughter-in-law, Linda Bobbitt of Jackson; grandchildren, Allen Bobbitt, Tammy Henry, Kristi Speights, and Shelley Jackson; and 10 great grandchildren.