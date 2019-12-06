Karla Cotten-Burnet

Karla Marie Cotten-Burnet passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at University of Alabama Birmingham (UAB) Hospital. She was 59 years old.

Share your stories of remembrance on Saturday (12/7) evening at Stringer Funeral Home, Crystal Springs, MS, 5 – 8 p.m. and Sunday (12/8) at Pilgrim’s Rest Baptist Church, Crystal Springs, MS, 1 – 2 p.m. Services to follow immediately. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Karla resided in Raymond, MS with her husband of 16 years, David Burnet. She is survived also by daughters Annie Jane Cotten of Whitesburg, KY and Teri Rials Cotten Bates (Charles) of Wesson, MS; sons Cosby Burnet of Birmingham, AL and Sean Gearheard of Titusville, FL; sisters Nancie Cotten Cone (Patrick) of Houston, TX, Joyce Cotten Borger (Tim) of Granger, IN, and Susan Knight of Crystal Springs, MS; brothers John Richard Cotten (Donna) of Athens, AL and Thomas Carl Cotten (Tereasa) of Daphne, AL; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by parents Julius Watson Cotten and Alberta Geneva Dobbins Cotten of Crystal Springs, MS; son Julius Ashley Cotten of Harrisville, MS; and one grandson.

Karla was a kind and devoted caregiver and supported people of all walks of life. She was an avid and gifted nature photographer, who valued her faith and family deeply. Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone with whom she interacted.