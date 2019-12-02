Larry Cap, 71, of Crystal Springs, passed away November 28, 2019 at his residence.

Visitation will be 1pm-2pm Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Memorial services will be 2pm Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Stringer Family Chapel.

Mr. Cap was an avid fisherman and loved outdoors and target shooting. He loved his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Bessie Cap; daughters, Bethany Collette, Julie Sanchez, Lisa Cap, Christy Bart (Kevin) all of Chicago, IL; step-daughter, Christine Macmillan (Ryan) of Chicago; step-son, Dan Schimel, of Chicago, IL; sisters, Linda Bennett of Hazlehurst; 13 grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.