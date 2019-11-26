Patricia Cole, 71, of Union Church, passed from this life on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at her residence with her loving family by her side.

Funeral services for Mrs. Patricia Cole will be on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Union Church Baptist Church in Union Church, MS, at 11:30 AM with burial to follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Bro. Billy Joe Deer will be officiating the services with Brookhaven Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be on the same day at Union Church Baptist Church from 10:30 AM until time of the service at 11:30 AM.

She was born on January 10, 1948, in Jackson, MS, to Otis R. and Earleen West Sebren. She was a member of Union Church Baptist Church; worked for many years as a Postal Master Relief; was a member of John A. Galbreath #334 of the Order of the Eastern Star in the Pleasant Hill Community; and enjoyed reading, gardening, and spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.

Preceding her in death were her father, Otis R. Sebren; and husband, Roger Dale Cole.

Survivors are her sons, Richard Lamar Cole and wife Virginia, Edward Dale Cole and wife Julia, and Joseph David Cole all of Union Church, MS; grandchildren, Christopher Dale Cole, Victoria Kay Cole, and Matthew Roberts; her mother, Earleen West Sebren; and a host of great-grandchildren, family and friends.

Pallbearers are Eddie McKinney, Ben McKinney, Sammy Rushing, Bobby Higgs, Vern Bailey, and Ernest Moore.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mrs. Cole’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.