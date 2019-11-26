David Barlow, 84, of Pearl Valley, passed away November 24, 2019 at his residence.

Visitation will be 5pm-8pm Friday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst and 1pm-2pm Saturday at Pearl Valley Baptist Church. Services will be 2pm Saturday at Pearl Valley Baptist Church with burial at Lowe Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mr. Barlow was born May 12, 1935. He retired from the U. S. Army after 24 years of service and then worked for the State of Mississippi Employment Services at a Veteran Representative. He was a member of Pearl Valley Baptist Church where he was a Deacon.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Barlow; sons, Robert Barlow, Jr. of Wesson, John Barlow of Lexington, SC, and Chris Barlow of Wesson; and grandchildren, Alan Barlow, Jonah Barlow, and Kyler Campbell.

Memorials may be made to Gideon’s International or the charity of your choice.