David Alan Townsend, 47, of Wesson, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Merritt Health Systems in Hattiesburg.

Visitation is Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster, MS. from 11:00 A.M. until time of funeral services at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, at the funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Butch Simmons. Graveside services will follow in Roseland Cemetery

He was born July 31, 1972, the son of the late Melvin E. Townsend and Sandra Smith Townsend. He worked as a cattleman most of his life.

David is survived by his daughter, Allyson Gillespie: two sons, Hunter Townsend and Dakota Townsend; and one brother, Karl Townsend.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Sandra Smith Townsend.

Pallbearers are Felton Townsend, James Townsend, Willie Townsend, Marlon Townsend, Glenn Gautreaux, and Roy Smith. Honorary Pallbearers are Seth Brabham and Brian Hurst.