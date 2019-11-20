Shirley Harris Purvis, 84, of Crystal Springs passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center after a lengthy illness.

Visitation will be 1pm-2pm Wednesday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Graveside services will be 2pm Wednesday at Crystal Springs Cemetery. Dr. Jim Schull will handle the service.

She was born in 1935 to Marion and Hilda B. Harris in Crystal Springs, MS. She was a Christian and member of First Presbyterian Church in Crystal Springs and up until her death was thought to be the longest living member. She graduated from Crystal Springs Consolidated School where she was a cheerleader, homecoming queen and football queen. She attended Co-Lin Jr. College. She was married to Alton E. Purvis for 64 plus years. Their two children are Alton E. (Tony) Purvis, Jr. and Tonja Lynn (Cissy) who predeceased her.

Shirley and her family lived in numerous places including a lengthy time in Scotland where Alton was a consultant in the oil industry before she and the children returned to Crystal Springs. She was a member of the Daughters of American Revolution. She loved flower arranging and playing cards especially Bridge and Phase Ten.

In addition to Cissy, She was predeceased by her parents, two brothers, Marion Garland Harris, Jr and Robert Spencer (Sport) Harris, one sister Gwen Harris Deaton (Harold) and great nephew, Christian Harris.

She is survived by her husband, Alton Purvis; son, Tony Purvis; sisters, Ann Harris Sweeney and Lennie Gail Upton (Runnel), and eight nephews and nieces and several great and great great nephews and nieces.