Cartwright reflects on his service in National Guard

What makes an American hero? Is it brave acts of gallantry on the battlefield? Or the sacrifices made by the American soldiers who leave their friends and family to serve their country overseas?

For one Hazlehurst native, his decision to enlist and serve in the Mississippi Army National Guard has led to many experiences in serving his country that will last a lifetime.

SGT Joseph “Tyler” Cartwright may be young compared to other veterans, but he has a total of six years of experience in the MSARNG and just recently returned home from a tour in the Middle East.

