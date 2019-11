Robert Lee Steward, 89, of Hazlehurst, died Saturday, November 16, 2019, at his home.

Visitation is Sunday, November 24, from 1 until 5 p.m., at The House of Peoples Funeral Home Chapel.

Services are Monday, November 25, at 11 a.m. at Antioch M.B. Church, 13146 Highway 51, Hazlehurst.