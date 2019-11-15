Wesson prevails in double overtime to keep season alive By Editor | November 15, 2019 Wesson will host Enterprise from Enterprise, Friday night at 7 p.m. at Stone Stadium in Wesson. Enterprise defeated Lake in the first round 18-12. Read more about the Cobras road to the regionals in the Copiah County Courier. Posted in Sports Related Posts Indians fall at home to Jefferson County Tigers October 31, 2019 Cobras dismantle Hornets in district play October 31, 2019 Wesson rolls over West Lincoln in district play October 10, 2019 Cougars use strong rushing attack to defeat Cobras October 3, 2019 Homecoming sees Indians first victory October 3, 2019