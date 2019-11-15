Ms. Maxine Lee Bufkin, 79, of Wesson, went to be with her Lord on November 14, 2019, at St. Dominic Hospital.

There will be a private family service at a later date.

She was born on June 9, 1940, to the late Frank L. Holliday and Dorothy L. Ogle Holliday.

Maxine was a member of Springhill Baptist Church. She was a homemaker, an artist and loved gardening.

Preceding her in death were her parents; son, Steven Wooten; brother, Lewis Holliday; sisters Peggy Holliday and Dorothy Vance.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Joe Wooten (Teressa), Carl Wooten, Dan Wooten (Darlene), Wes Bufkin (Rhonda), and Casey Bufkin; daughter, Debra Wooten; 19 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild and a host of nieces and nephews.