David L Weathersby, 78, of Hazlehurst, passed away November 14, 2019 at his residence.

Visitation will be 9:30am-11am Saturday at Stringer Family Funeral Services in Hazlehurst. Services will be 11am Saturday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Zion Hill Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mr. Weathersby was a native of Laurel and formerly lived in Laurel. He was a retired fireman from Hazlehurst Fire Department and was a retired supervisor from Sanderson Farms in Hazlehurst. Mr. Weathersby was a Baptist and was a Mason for 50 years.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Ferrell Mayfield Weathersby; sons, David Lancaster (Ruthie) and David Ray Weathersby (Sarah); daughters, Jennifer Rau (Chris), Melissa Weathersby, Michelle Tebo (Darren) and Kristie Lingle (Chad); step-sons, Joseph D. Mayfield and James Mayfield both of Wesson; step-daughter, Shonda Mayfield of Hazlehurst; sister, Janie Kilgore of Laurel; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.