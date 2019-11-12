James A. Maxwell, 92, passed away November 9, 2019 at The Blake.

Visitation will be 10am-11am Thursday at Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs. Services will be 11am Thursday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Georgetown Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mr. Maxwell was a member of Georgetown Baptist Church where he was a Deacon and on several committees. He had retired in 1989 from Southern Natural Gas.

He is survived by his wife, Doris Trimble Maxwell; nephews, Bill Trimble and Arthur Trimble; nieces, Freddie Dearman and Pat Harvey; and great niece, Heidi Summers.