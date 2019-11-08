Dropping temperatures could mean rising fire risk

Mississippians should check their heating equipment now to make sure it’s safe to use, as the temperature may dip into the 30s and 20s across much of the state in coming days. Using the equipment as it is intended and following safety guidelines cuts your risk of fire in your home.

There have been 52 fire deaths in Mississippi so far this year. Fifteen of those deaths were caused by placing flammable material too close to space heaters, plugging heaters into malfunctioning extension cords, or using equipment as a heat source when it was not designed for that purpose.

“We are going to see cold days and nights in the near future and some people may be getting out their space heaters for the first time this year,” State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney said. “National reports show the leading factor in home heating fire deaths was heating equipment too close to things that can burn, such as upholstered furniture, clothing, mattresses, or bedding. “

Every home should have multiple smoke alarms. If you need smoke alarms, ask your local fire department.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office recommends the following heating fire safety tips: