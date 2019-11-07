Winfred “Wimp” Hammack

Winfred Carroll “Wimp” Hammack, 88, of Crystal Springs, passed away November 5, 2019, at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland.

Mr. Hammack, a 1950 graduate of Crystal Springs High School, served in the Armed forces during the Korean War. He served Copiah County as District 5 Supervisor for twelve years from 1987 to 1999. As an active member of First Baptist Church of Crystal Springs, he served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher for over twenty-five years and was active in the Golden Choir and Golden Days where he enjoyed playing dominoes with his domino buddies.

Mr. Hammack was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Fay Howard Hammack; his parents Marion Clayborn and Tiney Belle Dear Hammack; sisters, Marguerite Hammack Walters, Tina Bell Hammack Hall, and Myrtie Hammack Bommer; brothers, Marion Clayborn Hammack, Jr. and Wilbur “Bill” Hammack.

Mr. Hammack is survived by his daughters, Laurie Hammack Bullen and husband, Robert, of Jacksonville, Florida; Joan Hammack Ervin and husband, James, of Crystal Springs; Susan Hammack Hardee and husband, Mark, of Jackson and sister, Frances Hammack Nash Champion of Terry. He is also survived by grandchildren, Preston Bullen and wife, Katie, of Jacksonville, Florida; Wil Ervin of Canton and Eric Ervin of Destin, Florida; Rebecca Hardee of Plymouth, Minnesota, Maris Hardee and Hannah Hardee of Jackson and great-grandchildren, Addison, Mallory and Blake Bullen of Jacksonville, Florida.

Visitation will be 11:30am-1pm Friday at Stringer Family Funeral Services. Services will be 1pm Friday, November 8 at Stringer Family Funeral Services Home with interment at Gatesville Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank Ethel Keyes, Earnestine Robinson and Ruby Harris for their loving care of Mr. Hammack during the last year of his life.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P. O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908, or to the building fund of First Baptist Church of Crystal Springs, 300 S. Jackson St., Crystal Springs, MS 39059.