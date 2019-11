Authorities in Copiah County are looking for two men who robbed a gas station.The robbery happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Johnson Store in Georgetown.

The clerk said two men with their faces covered walked in with what looked like a sawed-off shotgun and robbed the store.

Deputies said the two took the surveillance cameras and equipment when they left.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Copiah County Sheriff’s Department.