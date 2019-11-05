Melvin Evander Townsend, 77, of Wesson. passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at King Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven, MS.

He was born January 18, 1942, the son of Austin Evander Townsend and Mary Bell Townsend. Melvin was in the cattle business most of his life.

He is survived by two sons, Karl Townsend and David Townsend; four brothers, Felton Townsend, James Townsend, Willie Townsend, and Marlin Townsend; one sister Audrey Covington; four grandchildren, Kennedy, Hunter, Alyson, and Dakota; one great granddaughter, Adalynn; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents, Austin Evander Townsend and Mary Bell Townsend; his wife; Sandra Smith Townsend;

Visitation is Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Brown Funeral Home in Gloster, MS. from 11:00 A.M. until time of funeral services at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday at the funeral home, officiated by Rev. Butch Simmons. Interment will follow in Roseland Cemetery in Gloster.

Pallbearers are Felton Townsend, Marlin Townsend, Willie Townsend, James Townsend, Glenn Gautreaux, and Ellis Stuart. Honorary Pallbearers are Brian Hurst, Seth Brabham, Roy Smith, and Cameron Jackson,.