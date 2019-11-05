Harold Ray Hall, 61, of Wesson, passed away November 3, 2019 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Visitation will be 1pm-2pm Wednesday at Smyrna Baptist Church. Services will be 2pm Wednesday at Smyrna Baptist Church with burial at Smyrna Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mr. Hall was a lifelong resident of Copiah County and was a member of Smyrna Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Otho and Mildred Hall; brothers, Clyde, Billy, Lawrence, Tommy, and James Hall; and sister, Janice Morgan.

He is survived by sisters, Alice Haynes, Joyce and Kenita Quick, and Kathy Japp; and brothers, John and Glenda Hall, and George Hall.