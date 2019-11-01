Peggy Ann Terry Spears, 84, of Madison, passed away October 31, 2019 at Hospice Ministries.

Graveside services will be 12pm Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Galilee Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Spears was a member of Galilee Baptist Church and she enjoyed sewing.

She is survived by her husband, J. W. Spears; sister, Hilda Johnson; niece, Beverly Rodgers (Les); and nephews, Scott Terry (Michele) and David Terry (Angie).

Memorials may be made to Galilee Baptist Church Building Fund.