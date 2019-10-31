Lake Hazle gearing up for Christmas!
Mayor Shirley Sandifer has announced the dates and times for the now annual Christmas in the Park at Lake Hazle.
Participants are urged to decorate a section of the park with Christmas spirit, including lights and artistic displays.
The schedule for the event is:
November 9: Park will close for decoration. You can come to the park at any time and decorate. The gate will open at 7 a.m. and close at dark.
To see the rest of the schedule, see the Copiah County Courier, on sale throughout Copiah County.