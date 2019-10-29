Ronda Lynn Channell, 50, of Wesson, passed away October 28, 2019 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Visitation will be 1pm-3pm Friday at Strong Hope Baptist Church. Services will be 3pm Friday at Strong Hope Baptist Church with burial at Strong Hope Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Ronda was a member of Strong Hope Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ronnie Channell; grandparents, Cile and Carroll Channell and grandmother, Lois Gray.

She is survived by her mother Jan Owens Channell; brother, Rob Channell and wife Mildred; nephews, Brian Channell and Logan Channell; Uncle and Aunt, David and Gloria Channell; cousins, Austin, Mayda and Alayna Channell; and Clint, Josie, Penny, and Louisa Channell; and best friend Tricha Williams.