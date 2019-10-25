Funeral services for Mrs. Marguerite Hennington Granberry will be on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Brookhaven Funeral Home (894 Natchez Drive) in Brookhaven, MS, at 11:00 AM with burial to follow in the Wesson City Cemetery. Rev. Amy Roller will be officiating the service. Visitation will be at Brookhaven Funeral Home on Saturday, October 26, 2019, from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM.

Mrs. Granberry, 95, of Hattiesburg, passed from this life on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Wesley Merit Health with her loving family by her side. She was born on January 23, 1924, in Wesson, MS.

A Copiah County native, Mrs. Granberry had been a longtime resident of Wesson where she and her husband owned Wesson Furniture Company. She was a member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church in Hattiesburg.

Mrs. Granberry was preceded in death by her parents Edd Alexander Hennington and Mary Elizabeth Weeks Hennington; her husband Jesse Granberry; a baby boy; six brothers; and six sisters.

Those left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Rita Jones and husband Eddie; granddaughters, Krista Baughman, Elizabeth Goff and husband Nick; her great-grandchildren, Madison Goff and Cayden, Easton and Hoyt Baughman.