James Conn

James Euestus Conn, 95, of Crystal Springs, died Thursday, October 24, 2019, at his home.

Visitation will be held Monday, October 28, 2019 at Stringer Funeral Home, 26141 Hwy 27, Crystal Springs from 1pm-3pm with the funeral service following at 3pm. A graveside service will follow at Crystal Springs Cemetery.

Mr. Conn, a native of Crystal Springs, was also a life-long member of First Baptist Church. He graduated from high school in 1942 from Crystal Springs Consolidated School. He was also a Civil Engineering graduate of Mississippi State University, where he lettered in track and cross-country. His college education was interrupted by being drafted during World War II into the Navy, where he served aboard the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Yorktown. When the war ended, he continued his service in the Naval Reserves in Jackson, MS, for 20 years, retiring as a Lt. Colonel.

After the war, he returned to Mississippi State University to finish his degree and met the love of his life, Mary Ouida Allen of Jackson, MS. Upon graduation, he moved back to Crystal Springs, MS, where he worked for the Highway Department in Jackson. In September of 1953, he went to work for Knowles Material Company and eventually owned it for the rest of his life.

As an active member of First Baptist Church of Crystal Springs, he loved serving as a Sunday School teacher and a Deacon. As a founding member of Copiah Academy, he served as President of the Board and in many other capacities.

While he had a deep love for his community and for service, he loved his work, but his love for his family was paramount.

Mr. Conn was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ouida Conn; his daughter, Retha Conn Neusy; his parents, Ira Francis “Jack” and Isabel Dees Conn; his brother, Francis Conn; and his sisters Martha Conn Baxter and Eva Nell Conn Brister.

He is survived by his daughter Toni C. Clements and husband, Joel of Starkville; son, James Clark Conn and wife, Mary of Jackson; daughter Chris Conn of Crystal Springs; grandchildren, Jennifer Portera and husband, Brian of Starkville; Nicole Cooley and husband, Robert of Waynesboro; Nick Bolton and wife, Stacey of Crystal Springs; Catie and John Robb of Roswell, GA; Caroline Conn of Crystal Springs; Gracie Conn and Claire Conn of Ridgeland. His is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Marguerite, Olivia, and Joseph Portera (Jennifer) and Hudson Bolton (Nick).