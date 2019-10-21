Leslie Marie Miller, 39, of McComb, passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Friday, October 18, 2019.

She was born May 29, 1980 in McComb. She was the daughter of Mary Beth Miller of McComb and the late Warren Miller of Hazelhurst, MS.

She was a graduate of McComb High School and Belhaven College where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree and was employed by Phi Theta Kappa after graduation. Leslie also worked as a buyer for Sanderson Farms. She was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church.

She is preceded in death by her father; an uncle, Charles Ray “Robbie” Robinson, III; her maternal grandparents, Charles Ray Robinson, Jr. and Mary Alice Robinson of McComb and her paternal grandparents, Carl Miller and Hilda Miller Lacey of Hazelhurst, MS.

She is survived by her mother, Mary Beth Robinson Miller; her sister, Lauren Miller; aunts and uncles, Charla and Allen Fava , Bill and Anita Robinson, Pat and Karen Robinson, Missi Lindley Robinson, Carolyn Ann Miller and Tommy and Barbara Miller and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and other family members.

Visitation is Monday at Sharkey Funeral Home, 1023 Old Brookhaven Road, Summit, MS 39666 from 5PM until 7PM and continues Tuesday at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church from 11AM until funeral mass at 12:30PM with Father Brian Kaskie officiating. Burial will follow in Hollywood cemetery.

Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com