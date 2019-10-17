FOUND Amber Alert for kidnapping

The mother took the children to the local police department in Georgia.

The Copiah County Sheriff’s Department is searching for two children who were taken from their babysitter shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Copiah County Undersheriff Derrick Cubit says 28-year-old Tenna Dixon is the mother of three-year-old Dior Wade and one-year-old Zaire Wade. She, along with her boyfriend, 29-year-old Derek Young, kidnapped the children from their great grandmother’s home at gunpoint.

Dior is described as three feet tall little girl with brown eyes and brown hair.

Zaire is described as a two feet tall little boy with brown eyes and hair with twisted strands.

The pair could be traveling with the children in a silver 2016 Lincoln MKZ with Georgia license plate RTI 3239.