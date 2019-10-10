Wesson Garden Club begins ‘Butterbeans’ youth club

The sounds of happy children were evident at the first meeting of the “Butterbeans”, a youth garden club established by the Wesson Garden Club. On September 24, over 50 children in grades three through six met at the Wesson Library and Library Pavilion to decorate the Wesson Garden Club’s “Plant it Pink” garden, which is Wesson’s Breast Cancer Awareness Garden.

