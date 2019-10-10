Dana Marie Lambert McGowen, 46, of Crystal Springs, passed away October 9, 2019 at her residence.

Visitation will be 9am-11am Saturday at Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs. Services will be 11am Saturday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at County Line Cemetery.

Mrs. McGowen was a member of Springs of Praise. She loved her plants, cats, and dogs.

She is survived by her husband, Dayrl McGowen; daughter, Hannah Brooke McMillian of Crystal Springs; mother, Wanda Mitchell of Crystal Springs; and brothers, Chris Lambert and Mark Lambert both of Crystal Springs.