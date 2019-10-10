Betty J. Harper, 89, of Richland, passed away October 10, 2019 at Hospice Ministries.

Visitation will be 5pm-8pm Friday and 12pm-2pm Saturday at Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs. Services will be 2pm Saturday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery.

She is survived by her son, Larry Harper of Brandon; daughter, Yvette Harper-Boyd of Richland; brother, Buck East of Hogansville, GA; and 4 grandchildren, Amber Boyd, Russell Robinson, Tyler Harper and Mac Harper (Carman).