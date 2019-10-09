Haunted Hospital
By Editor | October 9, 2019
The Hazlehurst Fire Department will sponsor The Haunted Hospital at Hardy Wilson Memorial Hospital, from 7-10 p.m. October 18, 19, 25, 26, and 31. Admission is $5, and there is no age limit.
Posted in News
