4-H DEMONSTRATION – Copiah County 4-H Shooting Sports (S.A.F.E.T.Y.) Fun Day is Saturday October 12, 9-12 at Steel Outdoors, 3053 Hwy 51, Wesson. Participants will be on hand for demonstrations in air rifle, air pistol and archery. There will also be information on hand for .22 rifle, .22 pistol, muzzleloader and clay shooting. If you are interested in 4-H shooting sports please come by and see the instructors and sponsors. If you have any questions contact Ken Carraway at 601-754-0394, or Melissa Morgan at 601-892-1809.