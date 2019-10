Pastor Willie T. Vance, 89, of Hazlehurst, died Monday, September 30, 2019. Visitation will be Thursday, October 10, from 1-5 p.m. at The House of Peoples Funeral Home and Friday, October 11 form 12:00 until 1 p.m. at Tabernacle C.M.E. Church, 10477 Dentville Road, Hazlehurst. with services at 1 p.m.