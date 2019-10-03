Homecoming sees Indians first victory

The Hazlehurst Indians (1-5) have gotten back on track for the 2019 football season with a 55-22 win over the Newton Tigers.

The Indians built a lead of 31-0 by halftime and added 24 points in the second half.

Hazlehurst piled up 467 rushing yards. Quarterback Zyquavious Harris ran for 176 yards and two touchdowns. Larry Wilson gained 138 yards on the ground and scored three touchdowns.

Harris threw for 107 yards on six completions.

Defensive statistics were not available at press time.

The Indians play at Franklin County on Friday night to begin the Region 7-3A schedule. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.