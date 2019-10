Wreaths Across America is kicking off fundraising for the Hazlehurst cemetery a little early this year. Wreaths are $15 apiece and will be placed on the grave you request to honor Veterans. Order forms are now available at city hall, and Wreaths will accept donations at Wal-Mart October 4 and November 1 from 9 a.m. For more information, contact City Hall, Mayor Shirley Sandifer, or Cathy Stroud (601-695-4140).